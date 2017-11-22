Sports

Towson edges Georgia Southern 70-67

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 10:31 PM

ESTERO, Fla.

Mike Morsell scored 16 points and grabbed four rebounds and Towson edged previously unbeaten Georgia Southern 70-67 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Wednesday night.

Eddie Keith II made a three-point play to give Towson the lead for good, 63-62, with 1:25 to play. Morsell made a layup after that and Brian Starr sank three free throws in the final 25 seconds to help keep the Tigers (5-1) on top.

Starr finished with 15 points, Deshaun Morman added 13 and Keith chipped in nine points and five rebounds.

The Tigers led 29-22 at halftime but Georgia Southern closed in late in the second half and Montae Glenn dunked and Mike Hughes sank two free throws to give the Eagles (5-1) a 59-55 edge with 4:43 left. A pair of Keith free throws and a 3 by Starr had the Tigers back up 60-59 with 2:41 remaining.

Jake Allsmiller led the Eagles with 18 points. Glenn and Hughes added 11 apiece.

