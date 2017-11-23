Sports

November 23, 2017 7:02 PM

Bluiett scores 20 points, leads No. 15 Xavier past GW

By W.G. RAMIREZ Associated Press
LAS VEGAS

Trevon Bluiett scored 20 points to help No. 15 Xavier beat George Washington 83-64 on Thursday in the Las Vegas Invitational.

The Musketeers, who went into the game leading the Big East and ranked fifth nationally in field-goal percentage at 56.8, shot a blistering 62.5 from the field in the second half.

Xavier (5-0) finished the game hitting 33 of 57 from the floor, including 5 of 13 from 3-point range.

Quentin Goodin added 16 points for Xavier, and Sean O'Mara had 10.

Trailing by 14 in the second half, George Washington (2-3) made a run at the Musketeers to make things interesting, using an 8-0 spurt to cut the lead to 62-56 with 8:46 left. After a scoring drought of nearly six minutes, Bluiett scored seven of the Musketeers' next nine points to push Xavier's lead back to double digits with 3:49 left in the game.

Terry Nolan Jr. led George Washington with 18 points. Jair Bolden and Yuta Watanabe each had 16.

BIG PICTURE

George Washington: With one of the toughest nonconference schedules in the nation, the Colonials should be tested by their Atlantic 10 opener against St. Joseph's on Dec. 30. After Florida State and Xavier, the Colonials still have either Arizona State or Kansas State, Temple, Princeton, Penn State and Miami.

Xavier: Macura moved up to 35th place on Xavier's career scoring list. Heading into Thursday's matchup, the 6-foot-5 senior guard and Bluiett ranked first among the nation's top active scoring duos with a combined 2,790 points.

UP NEXT

George Washington faces the loser of the Arizona State-Kansas State game Friday.

Xavier will play the winner of the Arizona State-Kansas State game Friday.

