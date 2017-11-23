Vikings now have margin for error with 3-game division lead

1:31 Fort Wayne coach: Nick Richards was the game tonight Pause

1:03 Lamar Thomas is proud of Lamar Jackson

1:54 Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate'

0:51 See inside the newly renovated CastlePost castle hotel

4:54 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

1:32 "There were all these ... crisp $100 bills."

1:10 Defense fueled Kentucky’s run against Fort Wayne

1:48 Local hip hop artist performing 24 hours to collect coats for kids

1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use