Post-half dominance propels Wisconsin, with Minnesota next

FILE-This Nov. 18, 2017, file photo shows Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst reacting after a call was overturned on an instant review during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin has owned the rivalry with Minnesota over the last two-plus decades, but this year's matchup appears to be one of the most lopsided of the recent bunch with the Badgers trying to stay unbeaten for a spot in the College Football Playoff and the Gophers having lost six of eight Big Ten games under first-year coach P.J. Fleck. Morry Gash, File AP Photo