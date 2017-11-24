2013 redux? Maybe not, but it's another huge Iron Bowl

FILE - At left, in an Oct. 14, 2017, file photo, Alabama head coach Nick Saban yells during the second half an NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Tuscaloosa, Ala. At right, in this Oct. 7, 2017, file photo, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn calls to players during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Auburn, Ala. The Southeastern Conference as usual is doing its part to give many of its fans a chance to re-charge for the final stretch run with matchups such as Mercer at No. 1 Alabama and Louisana-Monroe at No. 6 Auburn. File AP Photo