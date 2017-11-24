Sports

Cass Tech's Gervin named AP Division 1-2 Player of the Year

The Detroit News

November 24, 2017 07:01 PM

DETROIT

Detroit Cass Tech senior defensive back Kalon Gervin has been named The Associated Press Division 1-2 high school football Player of the Year.

Gervin did his best to prevent scoring, breaking up passes on a consistent basis to earn the honor. He plans to announce his college decision Dec. 2, deciding between Alabama, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Oregon and Michigan State.

Chris Westfall of Ypsilanti Lincoln is the Coach of the Year. Voting was by a panel of AP member sportswriters from around the state.

