Harvard beats Saint Joseph's 77-71 in Wooden Legacy

FULLERTON, Calif.

Chris Lewis and Bryce Aiken scored 21 point apiece to lead Harvard to a 77-71 victory over Saint Joseph's on Friday in the Wooden Legacy tournament.

Lewis was 9 of 12 from the field. Aiken was 5-of-13 shooting from the floor and made 10 of 12 free throws to go with a career-high eight assists. Robert Baker scored a career-best 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for his first career double-double for Harvard (3-3).

James Demery had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Saint Joseph's (2-3). Pierfrancesco Oliva added 16 points and Taylor Funk chipped in 11.

Harvard never trailed, and the Hawks pulled within one point three times in the second half. The last time on back-to-back 3-pointers by Demery and Funk to make it 59-58 with 9:40 to play. Lewis then scored four points and Baker made a 3-pointer for Harvard to cap a 10-2 surge.

Demery scored five straight points to cut the Hawks' deficit to 74-69 with 26 seconds left, but they didn't' get closer.

