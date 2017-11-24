Texas' Brooke McCarty
Texas' Brooke McCarty 11) brings the ball upcourt during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against LSU, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Texas' Brooke McCarty 11) brings the ball upcourt during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against LSU, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Las Vegas.

Sports

Atkins helps No. 2 Texas beat LSU 75-66

Associated Press

November 24, 2017 08:52 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LAS VEGAS

Ariel Atkins scored 17 points and Jatarie White added 14 to lead No. 2 Texas to a 75-66 win over LSU in the Las Vegas Shootout on Friday.

Atkins, who had four steals, made six of her eight attempts from the field.

Lashann Higgs added 13 points while Brooke McCarty had 11 points for the Longhorns (4-0).

Chloe Jackson scored a season-high 23 points and Raigyne Louis added 20 for LSU (2-30).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Longhorns scored the game's first six points and jumped to a 16-4 advantage five minutes into the game. LSU responded with a 9-0 run, but never came closer as the Longhorns led 41-28 at intermission. The lead never got below nine in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: This was the Longhorns first game away from home and against a Power 5 team. Coming into Friday, Texas was second in the nation in offensive output with 105.0 points. Also before Friday, Atkins was fourth in the country in field-goal percentage.

LSU: This was the second road game for the Tigers, who are now 0-2. Louis' streak of 20 consecutive double-doubles ended Friday. She now needs nine assists to become the fifth Lady Tiger with 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 200 steals, and 275 assists.

UP NEXT:

Texas: The Longhorns will take on Washington Saturday in the Thanksgiving Shootout.

LSU: plays Saint Louis Saturday in the Shootout.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • John Calipari’s message for Thanksgiving

    Kentucky Coach John Calipari made a request after his team’s win over Fort Wayne on Wednesday.

John Calipari’s message for Thanksgiving

John Calipari’s message for Thanksgiving 0:44

John Calipari’s message for Thanksgiving
Defense fueled Kentucky’s run against Fort Wayne 1:10

Defense fueled Kentucky’s run against Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne coach: Nick Richards was the game tonight 1:31

Fort Wayne coach: Nick Richards was the game tonight

View More Video