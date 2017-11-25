Roundtree 3 lifts Central Michigan past Cal Poly, 56-53

Sports

ANCHORAGE, Alaska

Shawn Roundtree drilled a 3-pointer with four seconds left in the game to lift Central Michigan past Cal Poly 56-53 on Friday night and send the Chippewas into the championship game of the Great Alaska Shootout.

Roundtree hit a pair of free throws with 32 seconds left to give Central Michigan a three-point lead, but Cal Poly's Victor Joseph hit a trey to tie it at 53-53 with 22 seconds remaining. Donovan Fields missed a 3-point attempt with 1 second left for the Mustangs.

The Chippewas (4-1), who had not played a game outside the state of Michigan prior to heading to Anchorage, got 19 points and seven rebounds from Kevin McKay to lead the effort. Luke Meyer added 15 points.

Cal Poly (3-3) held a 23-20 lead at intermission, but the Mustangs shot just 20 of 59 from the field (33.9 percent), including 7 of 26 from distance. Fields finished with 20 points and Joseph scored 19.

