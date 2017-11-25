Chip Kelly returns to college coaching with UCLA

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif. Kelly agreed to a five-year, $23.3 million deal to become UCLA’s football coach on Saturday, Nov. 25. The former Oregon coach returns to the Pac-12 to replace Jim Mora, who was fired Monday with one game left in his sixth season in Westwood. Tony Avelar, File AP Photo