NJIT coasts in 2nd half, beats cold-shooting Drexel 65-53

NEWARK, N.J.

Reilly Walsh scored 14 points, Anthony Tarke added 13 and NJIT beat Drexel 65-53 on Saturday night.

Walsh made 6 of 10 from the floor and Tarke was 4-of-13 shooting. Diandre Wilson added 12 points for NJIT (3-2), which has won consecutive games since a 82-53 loss to then-No. 22 Seton Hall on Nov. 18.

Kurk Lee scored 13 points to lead Drexel (2-4), which lost its third straight. Tramaine Isabell added 11 points.

Drexel had a 34-31 halftime lead. NJIT opened the second half on a 24-6 run for a 55-40 advantage with eight minutes left and cruised from there. Walsh and Wilson scored seven points apiece and the Dragons were scoreless for over eight minutes during the stretch.

Drexel outrebounded NJIT 42-38, but shot just 19 of 58 (33 percent) from the field and missed 13 free throws.

