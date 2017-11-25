Tulsa's D'Angelo Brewer
Tulsa's D'Angelo Brewer 4) is tackled by Temple defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Tulsa, Okla.
Tulsa's D'Angelo Brewer 4) is tackled by Temple defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Tulsa, Okla.

Sports

There will be more bowl eligible teams than needed this year

AP Sports Writer

November 25, 2017 11:36 PM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

There will be more bowl eligible teams than needed this year.

Louisiana Tech became the 78th bowl eligible team when it beat UT San Antonio 20-6 on Saturday night. Temple, Duke, Middle Tennessee and Purdue also became bowl eligible.

There are spots for 78 FBS teams in bowls this season, and Colorado (5-6) and Utah (5-6) were still playing late Saturday night, with the winner of that game set to become eligible.

Next week, Florida State (5-6), New Mexico State (5-6) and Louisiana-Lafayette (5-6) can become bowl eligible with victories, so there could be a handful of eligible teams that don't get to play on.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Mark Stoops: Not a good effort on any of our parts

    Kentucky coach Mark Stoops on his team’s 44-17 loss to Louisville.

Mark Stoops: Not a good effort on any of our parts

Mark Stoops: Not a good effort on any of our parts 3:20

Mark Stoops: Not a good effort on any of our parts
‘He surprises me every day’: Lamar Jackson runs over Kentucky 2:19

‘He surprises me every day’: Lamar Jackson runs over Kentucky
Stephen Johnson: It hurts to lose like that 1:13

Stephen Johnson: It hurts to lose like that

View More Video