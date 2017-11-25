Sports

Houston rolls to 97-58 win over Incarnate Word

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 10:16 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 16 MINUTES AGO

HOUSTON

Wes VanBeck and Rob Gray scored 16 points apiece and led six players in double figures as Houston rolled to a 97-58 win over Incarnate Word on Saturday night.

Fabian White Jr. added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars (4-1). Corey Davis Jr. also had 14 points and Devin Davis and Armoni Brooks had 10 apiece. The team averaged 53 percent from the field compared to 32 percent for Incarnate Word.

Houston took a 16-15 lead on a VanBeck layup six minutes into the first half and led the rest of the way, building to a 44-30 advantage at the break.

The Cougars opened the second half on a 10-2 run capped by a Corey Davis 3-pointer and they were up 54-32 with 15:32 left to play and cruised to the win.

Simi Socks led the Cardinals (3-2) with 17 points and seven rebounds. Christian Peevy and Keaton Hervey added 10 points each.

