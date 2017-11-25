Sports

Ward's 26 sparks North Dakota State past Stetson, 94-58

November 25, 2017

FARGO, N.D.

Tyson Ward scored 26 points and North Dakota State ran away from Stetson in the second half of a 94-58 rout Saturday.

The Bison took the lead for good on Cameron Hunter's layup seven minutes into the game and by halftime pushed the lead to 10 points, 42-32, and started the second half on a 6-0 run.

North Dakota State (3-2) outscored the Hatters 52-26 in the second half.

Ward hit 10 of 12 from the field, including 2 of 3 from behind the three-point arc. Cameron Hunter added 16 points off the bench and Paul Miller added 15 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished six assists.

Stetson (4-3) came into the game on a two-game road win streak. The Hatters shot 36.5 percent from the field (23 of 63), including 7 of 19 from distance. Divine Myles scored 24 points and was the lone Hatter to reach double figure scoring.

