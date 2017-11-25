Fans cheer as they rush the field after Auburn defeated Alabama 26-14 in the Iron Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Auburn, Ala.
SEC fines Auburn $250,000 after fans storm field

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 10:18 PM

AUBURN, Ala.

The Southeastern Conference has fined Auburn $250,000 after fans rushed onto the field to celebrate a win over No. 1 Alabama.

The SEC announced the fine a couple of hours after the sixth-ranked Tigers' 26-14 Iron Bowl victory Saturday.

It was Auburn's third fine for violation of the conference's policy prohibiting fan access to competition area. Auburn also drew fines after a men's basketball game against Kentucky in 2016 and a win over the Crimson Tide in 2013.

Subsequent offenses will also draw a $250,000 penalty.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey says, "Fans are expected to remain in the stands and avoid the safety concerns associated with rushing on to the playing field."

