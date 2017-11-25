Sports

Idaho beats Cal Poly for 3rd place in Great Alaska Shootout

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 11:36 PM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

ANCHORAGE, Alaska

Victor Sanders scored 24 on Saturday night, and Idaho led almost the entire way to beat Cal Poly 75-66 in the third-place game of the Great Alaska Shootout.

Sanders was 7 of 12 from 3-point range, Nate Sherwood added 17 points, Perrion Callandret scored 14 and Brayon Blake 10. The Vandals (4-2) led 57-39 near the middle of the second half after a 15-3 run.

The Mustangs (3-4) closed within 65-58 on Victor Joseph's 3-pointer with 2:44 left. But Callandret answered with a 3 and the Vandals made 7 of 10 foul shots from there.

Joseph led the Mustangs with 23 points and Luke Meikle and Donovan Fields added 10 each. Cal Poly finished fifth place in the eight-team tournament.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cal Poly had an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to 42-36 early in the second half and also made it close for a short stretch near the end of the first half before the Vandals had a 14-5 run and led 37-28 at the break.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Mark Stoops: Not a good effort on any of our parts

    Kentucky coach Mark Stoops on his team’s 44-17 loss to Louisville.

Mark Stoops: Not a good effort on any of our parts

Mark Stoops: Not a good effort on any of our parts 3:20

Mark Stoops: Not a good effort on any of our parts
‘He surprises me every day’: Lamar Jackson runs over Kentucky 2:19

‘He surprises me every day’: Lamar Jackson runs over Kentucky
Stephen Johnson: It hurts to lose like that 1:13

Stephen Johnson: It hurts to lose like that

View More Video