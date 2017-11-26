Backlash from Vols fans over Tennessee's interest in Schiano

FILE- This Sept. 30, 2017 file photo shows former Rutgers football head coach, now Ohio State associate head coach/defensive coordinator Greg Schiano running onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J. Ohio State coach Urban Meyer says Tennessee has contacted Schiano about its head coaching vacancy. Meyer didn't have any additional details about Tennessee's potential interest in his defensive coordinator. Tennessee is seeking a new coach after firing Butch Jones two weeks ago. Schiano posted a 68-67 record as Rutgers' coach from 2001-11. Mel Evans, file AP Photo