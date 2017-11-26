Sports

N. Illinois handles D-III Rockford 105-53 behind German's 16

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 07:19 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

DEKALB, Ill.

Eugene German and Anastasios Demogerontas each were 7-for-13 shooting from the field and Northern Illinois beat Division III member Rockford 105-53 on Sunday.

German scored 16 points and Demogerontas had 15. Levi Bradly and Justin Thomas each scored 11 and Rod Henry-Hayes had 10. Northern Illinois (4-2) shot 39 for 70 (55.7 percent) and had a 51-33 rebounding edge.

The Huskies opened with a 17-0 run, until Rockford's Taylor Krocker scored the Regents' first points with a jumper 13:44 before halftime. Northern Illinois led 48-21 at intermission, and extended the lead to 62-31 on Henry-Hayes' layup with 15:09 left to play.

Krocker led Rockford with 13 points as the Regents played 20 players in the game.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Mark Stoops: Not a good effort on any of our parts

    Kentucky coach Mark Stoops on his team’s 44-17 loss to Louisville.

Mark Stoops: Not a good effort on any of our parts

Mark Stoops: Not a good effort on any of our parts 3:20

Mark Stoops: Not a good effort on any of our parts
‘He surprises me every day’: Lamar Jackson runs over Kentucky 2:19

‘He surprises me every day’: Lamar Jackson runs over Kentucky
Stephen Johnson: It hurts to lose like that 1:13

Stephen Johnson: It hurts to lose like that

View More Video