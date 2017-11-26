Sports

Munnings' 31 points, 9 boards leads ULM by NAIA Rust College

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017

MONROE, La.

Travis Munnings had 31 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals to help Louisiana-Monroe beat NAIA Rust College 104-46 on Sunday.

Munnings was 14 of 18 from the field with three 3-pointers. Marvin Jean-Pierre — who was 10-of-11 shooting — added 21 points, five assists, four steals and two blocks for Monroe (2-3). Sam McDaniel scored 13.

ULM made 22 of 34 shots in the first half (65 percent) and led 51-33. Munnings had 19 points in the half and Jean-Pierre added 10. The pair missed only three of their 17 shots in the frame.

The Warhawks shot 60 percent overall, including 11 of 25 from 3-point range. Sixteen steals helped ULM to a 27-13 edge in turnovers.

Cameron Sembly scored 14 points for Rust, which shot 4 of 22 (18.2 percent) in the second half. Allen Potts had 12 and Rickey McCollum 10.

It was delayed over two hours because of travel issues.

