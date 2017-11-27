Sports

Nicholls routs NAIA Blue Mountain 104-68

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 10:17 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

THIBODAUX, La.

Kimani Jackson and Roddy Peters scored 14 points apiece and combined for 14 rebounds and Nicholls wiped out NAIA-member Blue Mountain College 104-68 on Monday.

Jackson made all seven of his shots and grabbed eight rebounds, and Peters was 7-of-12 shooting with six rebounds. Lafayette Rutledge scored 12 for the Colonels and Javaughn Powell and Legend Robertin each scored 11.

Peters had a dunk with 16:23 left in the first half that sparked a 10-0 run that spanned five minutes and Nicholls led 20-7. A 49-31 halftime lead became a 60-33 margin just 2 ½ minutes after intermission.

Nicholls (4-3) collected 17 steals and forced Blue Mountain into 27 turnovers. The Colonels were 41 of 73 (56.2 percent) from the field and made 12 3-pointers.

Quan Cothron scored 17 points for the Toppers, LaByron Harris finished with 11 and Jaylon Bardley added 10.

