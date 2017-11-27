Sports

Yale cruises to 76-66 win over Delaware

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 10:19 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NEWARK, Del.

Miye Oni scored 16 points, Blake Reynolds added 15 and Yale cruised to a 76-66 win over Delaware on Monday night.

Yale (4-4) dominated the opening half, jumping out to a 34-12 lead with a 28-2 run capped by Azar Swain's 3-pointer with just under nine minutes left before the break. Oni got all three of his 3-pointers, Swain had two from long range and Noah Yates had one from behind the arc during the breakaway run.

Delaware (4-3) tightened the gap in the second half, outscoring Yale 41-30 over the final 20 minutes but couldn't erase the double-digit deficit as Yale finished with 53 percent shooting from the field, including 9 of 17 from 3-point range, and got 23 assists on 29 buckets.

Anthony Mosley scored a season-high 23 points to lead Delaware, Ryan Allen added 16 points and Ryan Daly had 13.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • John Calipari thinks Kentucky is trending the right way

    Kentucky Coach John Calipari talks to the media after his team’s 107-73 win over Illinois-Chicago on Sunday.

John Calipari thinks Kentucky is trending the right way

John Calipari thinks Kentucky is trending the right way 1:56

John Calipari thinks Kentucky is trending the right way
Kevin Knox critiques Hamidou Diallo’s dunks 0:53

Kevin Knox critiques Hamidou Diallo’s dunks
PJ Washington has been in gym working on his free throws 0:37

PJ Washington has been in gym working on his free throws

View More Video