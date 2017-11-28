RHP Fister signs $4M deal with Rangers, who need starters

In this Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 file photo, Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Doug Fister delivers during the first inning of Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Houston Astros in Boston. Free agent right-hander Doug Fister has signed a $4 million deal with the Texas Rangers, who are still in the market for more starting pitching. The Rangers announced the deal Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017 after Fister had completed a physical. Charles Krupa, File AP Photo