Raiders CB Antonio Hamilton returns to practice

November 28, 2017 07:32 PM

ALAMEDA, Calif.

Oakland Raiders cornerback Antonio Hamilton has returned to practice and will be the team's second player eligible to come off injured reserve.

The move made Tuesday with Hamilton means longtime kicker Sebastian Janikowski won't be eligible to come back from a back injury and might have played his last snap with the Raiders. Janikowski was the team's first-round pick in 2000 and is in the final year of his contract.

Hamilton was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 14 with a knee injury. He will be eligible to play Dec. 10 against Kansas City. The Raiders have three weeks to decide whether to activate him to the 53-man roster or shut him down for the season.

Hamilton played in four games this season.

