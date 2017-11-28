Sports

Tulsa takes down UTSA 100-96 behind Etou and Taplin

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 10:30 PM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

TULSA, Okla.

Junior Etou scored 20 points and Sterling Taplin added 18 and Tulsa held off UT San Antonio from the free throw line with a 100-96 win on Tuesday night.

Tulsa (4-3) shot 11 of 14 from the free throw line in the final two minutes while the Roadrunners could only knock down a pair of 3-pointers, the last one coming from George Willborn III with three seconds left.

The Golden Hurricane, winners of two straight, led 53-45 at halftime and extended the lead to 86-73 with four straight free throws from Taplin with 4:53 left. Curran Scott's layup with six seconds remaining was Tulsa's first field goal since the 6:49 mark when Martins Igbanu made a jump shot. Scott scored 16 and Igbanu added 10 points.

Jhivvan Jackson scored a career-high 29 points and missed just one of his 15 free throws for UTSA (4-3). Keaton Wallace scored 17 and Deon Lyle had 14.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • John Calipari thinks Kentucky is trending the right way

    Kentucky Coach John Calipari talks to the media after his team’s 107-73 win over Illinois-Chicago on Sunday.

John Calipari thinks Kentucky is trending the right way

John Calipari thinks Kentucky is trending the right way 1:56

John Calipari thinks Kentucky is trending the right way
Kevin Knox critiques Hamidou Diallo’s dunks 0:53

Kevin Knox critiques Hamidou Diallo’s dunks
PJ Washington has been in gym working on his free throws 0:37

PJ Washington has been in gym working on his free throws

View More Video