Sports

West Bromwich Albion hires Alan Pardew as manager

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 06:08 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

WEST BROMWICH, England

Alan Pardew has been hired as coach of West Bromwich Albion, securing a return to the Premier League after nearly a year out of management.

West Brom announced the appointment of the 56-year-old Pardew on Wednesday as a replacement for Tony Pulis, who was fired last week with the team near to the relegation zone.

Pardew inherits a team that is only two points above the bottom three, and is without a win in 13 games in all competitions — 12 of those coming in the league. His first match in charge is on Saturday against Crystal Palace, the club that fired him last December.

Pardew has also coached Newcastle, Southampton, West Ham, Charlton and Reading.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Frederick Douglass coaches positive after programs debut

    Frederick Douglass High School's boys' and girls' basketball teams played Henry Clay High School at home on Tuesday, November 29, 2017.

Frederick Douglass coaches positive after programs debut

Frederick Douglass coaches positive after programs debut 1:31

Frederick Douglass coaches positive after programs debut
John Calipari thinks Kentucky is trending the right way 1:56

John Calipari thinks Kentucky is trending the right way
Kevin Knox critiques Hamidou Diallo’s dunks 0:53

Kevin Knox critiques Hamidou Diallo’s dunks

View More Video