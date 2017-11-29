Sports

Officer who punched Miami fan on video cleared of wrongdoing

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 08:56 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

MIAMI

A Florida police officer who punched a drunken female football fan has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Earlier this month, a videotaped showed a University of Miami football fan slap an officer, who then punches her in the head. Bridget Freitas, a 30-year-old nurse, was charged with felony battery on a police officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. The incident occurred as Miami-Dade Police officer Douglas Ross and fellow officers tried to carry her out of the stands.

According to a report provided on Wednesday to The Miami Herald , Ross's supervisors found the 18-year veteran's actions were within departmental rules.

Miami-Dade police Director Juan Perez acknowledged it didn't look good, but said officers don't distinguish between males and females when throwing a punch.

Within hours, the video was shared on Twitter more than 3,000 times and posted on numerous websites.

