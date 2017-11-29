Reynolds' hits 7 3-pointers in Tulane's 81-65 win

Sports

Cameron Reynolds tied his career best with 28 points and seven 3-pointers and Tulane beat Alcorn State 81-65 on Wednesday night.

Samir Sehic scored 15 points, Melvin Frazier added 11, Ray Ona Embo had 10 and Jordan Cornish nine with five assists for the Green Wave (6-1).

Reynolds had five rebounds, three assist and three blocks and scored his 1,000th career point.

Reynolds' layup put the Green Wave up for good, 11-10, and Tulane used 20-0 run while the Braves went scoreless for nearly seven minutes to take a 42-29 halftime lead.

A.J. Mosby's 3-pointer cut Alcorn State's deficit to 15 early in the second half, but Reynolds hit three straight 3-pointers with 2:17 to play to close out the scoring.

Tulane made 14 of 31 3-pointers (45.2 percent) and 17 of 24 free throws (70.8 percent) while holding the Braves to 39.1 percent shooting from the field (25 of 64).

Mosby scored 19 points with seven rebounds, Maurice Howard added 12 points and Devon Brewer had 10 for the Braves (1-7).

