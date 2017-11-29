Sports

Thomas' 31 rally No. 13 Florida St women past Iowa 94-93

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 10:37 PM

IOWA CITY, Iowa

Shakayla Thomas scored 31 points, 17 in the fourth quarter, and Imani Wright added 26 points as No. 13 Florida State erased a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat Iowa 94-93 on Wednesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Megan Gustafson, who scored 34 points on 15-of-18 shooting, scored the first six points of an 8-0 run to end the third quarter and the first four points of the fourth quarter to put Iowa (7-1) ahead 75-63. Thomas, who also had 10 rebounds, ended the run and then had the first basket and the last 11 points in a 15-2 run that put the Seminoles up 80-79 with 3:13 to play.

The teams traded the lead with big 3s and free throws, with Gustafson tying the game at 85 with a pair of free throws with 48 seconds to go. Wright answered with a 3 and after a steal by Thomas, A.J. Alix made two free throws with 24.7 for a 91-86 lead. Tania Davis knocked down a 3-pointer for the Hawkeyes with 17.2 seconds to go. Both teams then went 1 of 2 from the line before Thomas made it a two-possession game with two foul shots with five seconds left. Davis ended it with a 3 at the buzzer.

FSU (7-0) is 9-2 in the challenge with its current six-game winning streak, the longest of any school.

