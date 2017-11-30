Sports

Prahl's double-double helps Milwaukee down Northern Illinois

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017

DEKALB, Ill.

Brett Prahl scored 18 points with 10 rebounds, Milwaukee controlled the boards and the paint and defeated Northern Illinois 75-62 Wednesday night, bouncing back from a loss to the Big Ten's Wisconsin.

Eight players scored for Milwaukee (5-2) with Jeremy Johnson adding 13, Brock Stull 12 with nine boards and four assists, Carson Warren-Newsom 11 points and Bryce Barnes 10.

The Panthers dominated the boards 39-25, outscored Northern Illinois 42-36 in the paint and 19-6 on second-chance points.

Eugene German led Northern Illinois with 22 points, Dante Thorp added 11 and Levi Bradley 10. German made two free throws that gave the Huskies a 22-21 lead six minutes before halftime, rallying from seven points down.

Johnson drained a 3-pointer, Warren-Newsome and Prahl also scored in a 7-2 spurt that helped Milwaukee hold onto a 37-33 lead at the break. Milwaukee put together another 6-2 run early in the second half but didn't break away until ending the game on a 10-2 streak over the final two minutes with six straight free throws.

