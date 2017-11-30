Sports

UC Davis closes on 16-0 run to beat Northern Colorado 56-51

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 12:47 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

DAVIS, Calif.

Chima Moneke had 17 points and 16 rebounds, and UC Davis closed the game on a 16-0 run for a 56-51 victory over Northern Colorado on Wednesday night.

TJ Shorts II added 13 points for UC Davis (4-2). Siler Schneider chipped in 11.

Jordan Davis scored 19 point on 7-of-16 shooting to lead Northern Colorado (5-3), which lost to UC Davis 74-59 on Nov. 13 before starting a five-game winning streak.

The Bears made their last shot with 4:27 remaining to take a 51-40 lead. Shorts scored seven points, Schneider added five points and Moneke had four during the final stretch while the Bears missed seven field goals and two free throws.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Both teams shot poorly, under 32 percent from the field. The Aggies also missed 14 free throws while the Bears were 1-of-23 shooting from 3-point range.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Frederick Douglass coaches positive after programs debut

    Frederick Douglass High School's boys' and girls' basketball teams played Henry Clay High School at home on Tuesday, November 29, 2017.

Frederick Douglass coaches positive after programs debut

Frederick Douglass coaches positive after programs debut 1:31

Frederick Douglass coaches positive after programs debut
John Calipari thinks Kentucky is trending the right way 1:56

John Calipari thinks Kentucky is trending the right way
Kevin Knox critiques Hamidou Diallo’s dunks 0:53

Kevin Knox critiques Hamidou Diallo’s dunks

View More Video