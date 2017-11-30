Coaching troubles in the Bundesliga for Bosz and Stoeger

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017 file photo Dortmund's head coach Peter Bosz waits for the beginning of the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04 in Dortmund, Germany. Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Bosz and Cologne counterpart Peter Stoeger both face decisive games with their teams in crisis. Following its best ever start, Dortmund has only one win in 10 competitive matches. The team even threw away a four-goal lead to draw 4-4 with Schalke last weekend in the Ruhr derby. Martin Meissner, file AP Photo