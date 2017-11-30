'Sarrismo': An ex-banker is revolutionizing Italian soccer

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 file photo, Napoli's coach Maurizio Sarri attends a press conference at Castelvorturno Sport Center in Naples, Italy. Maurizio Sarri seems like a throwback to another era of football coaches but his vision of the game is at the sport's vanguard. If Serie A leader Napoli is going to win its first title in nearly three decades, a large part of the squad's success will be attributed to a manager who is the ultimate anti-establishment character. Not since Arrigo Sacchi arrived at AC Milan 30 years ago has Italian soccer seen a coach so revolutionary, someone willing to attack relentlessly with free-flowing ball movement and constant running that appears like an evolution of Pep Guardiola's tactics. ANSA via AP, File Cesare Abbate