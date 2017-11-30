Sports

Israel pleased Giro has fixed 'West Jerusalem' reference

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 07:36 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 15 MINUTES AGO

JERUSALEM

Israel says it is pleased Giro d'Italia officials have rectified their route map to remove any reference to "West Jerusalem."

Sports Minister Miri Regev and Tourism Minister Yariv Levin say on Thursday that following their appeal the term was removed and replaced with "Jerusalem."

The Israeli officials were outraged by the original term when the route was revealed and threatened to drop out if it was not corrected. The Giro insists the original wording was "devoid of any political value."

The 2018 race will open in Israel, and won't go through any land the international community considers occupied.

It will circumvent the West Bank and east Jerusalem, territories captured in the 1967 Mideast war and claimed by Palestinians as parts of a future state.

