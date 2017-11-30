FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2017, file photo, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield
FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2017, file photo, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield 6) throws in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against TCU, in Norman, Okla. Oklahoma and TCU meet in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
Mayfield is Big 12's top offensive player for 2nd time

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 07:20 PM

IRVING, Texas

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is the Big 12's offensive player of the year for the second time in three years, and Sooners defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo shared the defensive honor with Texas linebacker Malik Jefferson.

Mayfield also was the Big 12's top offensive player in 2015. Oklahoma receiver Dede Westbrook got the honor last year.

The Big 12 awards announced Thursday were based on the votes of the league's 10 coaches, who couldn't pick their own players.

Second-year Iowa State coach Matt Campbell was tabbed the top coach. The Cyclones (7-5) will finish with their first winning season since 2009 and make their first bowl appearance since 2012. They had wins over No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 10 TCU, teams that meet in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday.

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer and TCU receiver Jalen Reagor share the freshman of the year honor.

The Associated Press All-Big 12 teams and specialty awards, selected by writers and broadcasters who cover the league, will be announced Dec. 8.

