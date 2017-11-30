Sports

NC Central beats Christendom 116-38 on Reid's career night

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 09:00 PM

DURHAM, N.C.

Dominique Reid set career highs with 15 points and 16 rebounds, Raasean Davis and Larry McKnight Jr. added 14 points apiece, and North Carolina Central beat USCAA Christendom 116-38 on Thursday night.

John Guerra scored 11 points with four of the Eagles' 18 steals. Jordan Perkins, Zacarry Douglas and Pablo Rivas scored 10 apiece, and the Eagles (4-5) held the Crusaders to 15 points in the second half. C.J. Wiggins had seven of the 28 assists NC Central used to shoot 52.9 percent (46 of 87) from the field, including 8 of 21 from long distance (38.1 percent).

Reginald Gardner Jr.'s 3 pointer put the Eagles up for good, 5-4, and sparked a 18-0 run. Davis scored 14 points, McKnight Jr. added 12, and NC Central led 56-23 at halftime.

Christendom went nearly 6½ minutes before Michael Urankar's 3 gave the Crusaders their first field goal of the second half, while the Eagles went on a 25-0 run. Rivas' tip-in pushed NC Central past 100 points and the Eagles finished on a 7-0 run.

Urankar led the Crusaders (0-4) with 14 points, including four 3-pointers.

