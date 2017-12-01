Sports

US bobsledder Ryan Bailey hit with 2-year doping ban

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 07:27 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LAUSANNE, Switzerland

U.S. bobsledder and former track Olympian Ryan Bailey has been given a two-year doping suspension by the Court of Arbitration for Sport for using a banned stimulant.

Bailey failed a doping test in January at a North American Cup competition in Park City, Utah. He was originally given a six-month ban starting in July, and then the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency took the case to CAS.

After a hearing, CAS increased the ban to two years.

Bailey was a strong candidate to make the U.S. team for the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. Bailey was on the team that won silver in the 4x100-meter relay at the 2012 London Games, a medal that was stripped after the doping conviction of relay teammate Tyson Gay.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Does Matthew Mitchell see reason for optimism?

    Kentucky Coach Matthew Mitchell sees reasons for optimism even after blowout loss to Baylor.

Does Matthew Mitchell see reason for optimism?

Does Matthew Mitchell see reason for optimism? 1:11

Does Matthew Mitchell see reason for optimism?
John Calipari thinks Kentucky can be a great defensive team 1:41

John Calipari thinks Kentucky can be a great defensive team
Brad Calipari sees a difference in his dad 0:56

Brad Calipari sees a difference in his dad

View More Video