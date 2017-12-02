Sports

Green Bay knocks off No. 24 Marquette women 63-55

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 07:26 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 7 MINUTES AGO

GREEN BAY, Wis.

Jessica Lindstrom scored 15 points, Karly Murphy had a double-double and Green Bay beat its second Top 25 team this season with a 63-55 win over No. 23 Marquette on Saturday.

Allie LeClaire added 13 points, Jen Wellnitz 10 and Murphy had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Phoenix (6-1), who were playing their third ranked team in a row. They beat Arizona State before losing to Mississippi State.

Amani Wilborn had 18 points and Danielle King 16 points for the Golden Eagles (3-3), who shot 34 percent for their lowest offensive output since 2015.

After a 3-point play from Wilborn got Marquette within 15-12 at 2:28 of the first quarter, the Phoenix held Marquette to 2-of-18 shooting through the rest of the half. LeClaire scored the last four points of the first quarter to put Green Bay up 19-12 and added a layup in a 6-0 run to start the second quarter. After a Marquette basket, the Phoenix added an 8-0 run and led 35-19 at the half. In one stretch, the Golden Eagles missed 11 straight shots.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The lead reached 19 early in the third quarter but Marquette, down 14 to start the fourth quarter, had a 17-4 run to get within six. Green Bay scored five straight in the final minute to secure the win.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What if there was really a fire in Rupp Arena?

    The fire alarms went off during the second half of Kentucky’s 79-70 win over Harvard in Rupp Arena on Saturday, but nobody moved.

What if there was really a fire in Rupp Arena?

What if there was really a fire in Rupp Arena? 0:47

What if there was really a fire in Rupp Arena?
Kevin Knox thinks he’s figuring out how he needs to play 0:33

Kevin Knox thinks he’s figuring out how he needs to play
John Calipari: I’m asking the impossible of this team 0:47

John Calipari: I’m asking the impossible of this team

View More Video