Cavaliers say they've had positive communication with Rose

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Derrick Rose 1) dribbles against Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr., left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Washington. Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue says the team's communication with embattled point guard Rose has been positive. Rose is away from the team because of a personal matter. He also has been sidelined by a sprained left ankle.