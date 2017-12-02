Sports

Tyler Hall's late 3s help Montana State beat Milwaukee 68-64

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 07:26 PM

MILWAUKEE

Tyler Hall scored 23 points, including a pair of key 3-pointers late, and Montana State beat Milwaukee 68-64 on Saturday.

Hall was 8 of 19 from the floor and made five 3s. Harald Frey added 18 points for Montana State (6-3), which has won four of its last five games.

Brett Prahl scored 18 points and Jeremy Johnson added 12 to lead Milwaukee (5-3). Prahl was 7 of 11 from the field, but the rest of the starters finished 10-of-26 shooting. Milwaukee was 7 of 26 from long range and missed seven free throws.

Jeremiah Bell's 3-pointer pulled Milwaukee to 58-57 with four minutes left. Hall made two 3-pointers and Frey added another and the Bobcats led 67-64 with 1:52 remaining. Milwaukee missed three 3-pointers and two free throws down the stretch.

