Southeast Missouri State beats North Carolina Central 86-77

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 09:01 PM

DURHAM, N.C.

Justin Carpenter made all eight of his field goals for season-high 20 points, Denzel Mahoney added 19 points, and Southeast Missouri State beat North Carolina Central 86-77 on Saturday night.

Ledarrius Brewer added 12 points, and Milos Vranes and Daniel Simmons each scored 10 for the Redhawks (4-4). Isaiah Gable added nine points — all from long range as the Redhawks tied a season-high with 10 3-pointers.

Gable's second 3 of the game gave SEMO its first double-digit lead at 38-28 late in the first half. Mahoney's driving shot off the glass gave SEMO a 10-point advantage with three minutes left in the game.

Reginald Gardner Jr. led NCCU (4-6) with 26 points. He made 11 of 12 free throws as the Eagles had 19 attempts. Pablo Rivas added 19 points with 12 rebounds.

