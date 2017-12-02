Appalachian State rolls to 84-61 win over South Florida

Sports

BOONE, N.C.

Ronshad Shabazz scored 21 points with five assists as Appalachian State rolled to an 84-61 win over South Florida on Saturday night.

Shabazz was 9 of 18 from the field and sank both of his free throws. Justin Forrest added 19 points and five assists for the Mountaineers (5-4). Tyrell Johnson had 13 points and Isaac Johnson had 10 rebounds.

Forrest and Shabazz scored all of Appalachian State's points during a 20-11 start, a O'Showen Williams' 3-pointer made it 27-14 and the Mountaineers led 44-33 at the break.

Johnson made a 3-pointer, a layup and a dunk in the first two minutes of the second half and a Craig Hinton 3 near the halfway point stretched it to 64-48.

Stephan Jiggetts scored 17 points for the Bulls (4-5), who are on a three-game skid.

