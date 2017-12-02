Sports

Marshall ends seven-game skid against Akron, 86-64

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 10:32 PM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.

Ajdin Penava had 20 points and 13 rebounds and blocked three shots to help Marshall end a seven-game skid against Akron with an 86-64 victory on Saturday night.

Jon Elmore, who came into the game averaging 25.3 points, scored 22 with seven assists and C.J. Burks hit four 3-pointers on his way to 20 points for the Thundering Herd (5-3).

Marshall began to pull away midway through the first half when Burks scored five in a 13-0 run that covered 4:37 and left the Herd leading 24-10. Jarrod West's 3-pointer pushed the lead to 44-29 at halftime. Marshall upped its lead to 20 early in the second half and cruised from there.

Daniel Utomi made four 3-pointers and scored 15 with eight rebounds for Akron (3-2). Emmanuel Olojakpoke scored 13 and Malcolm Duvivier added 11 points and four assists for the Zips.

Akron came in allowing just 64.8 points per game, while Marshall entered allowing 87.1 ppg. Akron leads the all-time series 14-12.

