Sports

Fletcher keys Toledo's 71-69 victory over Texas Southern

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 10:34 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

TOLEDO, Ohio

Tre'Shaun Fletcher had 16 points and 10 rebounds, including four points and a key rebound late, to help Toledo hold off Texas Southern 71-69 on Saturday night.

Nate Navigato played all 40 minutes and scored 17 points with five 3-pointers for Toledo (4-3). Marreon Jackson added 14 points and Luke Knapke chipped in 12.

Divonte Lumpkin scored 27 points and Demontrae Jefferson had 25 for Texas Southern (0-8).

Jefferson made four free throws and Robert Lewis added another during a 5-0 spurt that gave Texas Southern a 64-62 lead with 2:16 to play. Fletcher made a layup and a jumper and the Rockets regained the lead 66-64. Texas Southern pulled within 68-67 on Jefferson's 3-pointer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jackson split a pair of free throws with eight seconds left, and Texas Southern's Brian Carey missed a 3-pointer to end it.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What if there was really a fire in Rupp Arena?

    The fire alarms went off during the second half of Kentucky’s 79-70 win over Harvard in Rupp Arena on Saturday, but nobody moved.

What if there was really a fire in Rupp Arena?

What if there was really a fire in Rupp Arena? 0:47

What if there was really a fire in Rupp Arena?
Kevin Knox thinks he’s figuring out how he needs to play 0:33

Kevin Knox thinks he’s figuring out how he needs to play
John Calipari: I’m asking the impossible of this team 0:47

John Calipari: I’m asking the impossible of this team

View More Video