Mariners score late to edge Perth in Australia's A-League

Substitute Blake Powell scored in the 78th minute to give the Central Coast Mariners a 1-0 win over the Perth Glory in Australia's A-League on Sunday.

Powell, who is two weeks into a comeback after nearly a year recovering from injuries, assisted on one of the Mariners' goals in the 4-1 win over Wellington last week.

The 26-year-old Powell replaced Kwabena Appiah with 13 minutes to play at Gosford and created and scored the game's only goal.

Earlier Sunday, the Melbourne Victory moved into sixth place with a 3-2 win over the last-place Wellington Phoenix.

The Phoenix led at home after two first-half goals from Andrija Kaludjerovic, but the Victory leveled on goals from Besart Berisha and an own-goal from Gordan Paracki before James Troisi scored the winner in the 86th.

In other matches, Manny Muscat scored the clincher as Melbourne City ended a four-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory over second-place Newcastle.

Sydney FC increased its lead atop the standings to five points when Brazilian striker Bobo scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Adelaide United. Brisbane beat Western Sydney 2-0 on goals by Ivan Franjic and Massimo Maccarone.

