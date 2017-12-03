More Videos

1:44 Penny Hardaway talks about top UK recruit James Wiseman’s

2:25 ‘A little tease for Kentucky fans’: D.J. Jeffries stars at Hoop Fest

0:58 Franklin-Simpson celebrates its 4A football championship

0:30 Franklin-Simpson coach gets championship bath

0:47 John Calipari: I’m asking the impossible of this team

0:33 Kevin Knox thinks he’s figuring out how he needs to play

0:47 What if there was really a fire in Rupp Arena?

0:32 Tommy Amaker: Kentucky an NBA-sized basketball team

0:26 Was this a touchdown or interception? You make the call

1:12 Fans thrilled to have football state finals back in Lexington after four decades

1:56 ‘The fan support was crazy’: Keldon Johnson gets the Kentucky experience