Penny Hardaway talks about top UK recruit James Wiseman’s

A catch by Danville receiver Jaleel Warren was ruled a touchdown by the officials near the end of the first half in the Admirals' game against Mayfield in the Class 2A Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl. Mayfield fans believed it was an interception.
The Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship games were held at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., from Friday, December 1 through Sunday, December 3, 2017. It was the first time the finals were held in Lexington since 1976.
Beechwood running back James Davis scored the first high school touchdown in the history of Kroger Field on Friday, December 1, 2017. It was the first time the KHSAA championship games were held in Lexington since 1976.