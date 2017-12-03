Sports

Starting LB Joe Walker out for Eagles; Seahawks down 2 DLs

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 07:21 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

SEATTLE

The Philadelphia Eagles were without starting middle linebacker Joe Walker for Sunday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Walker was among Philadelphia's inactives with a neck injury. He was listed as questionable on the final injury report after not practicing all week. He was the only starter out for the Eagles.

Seattle was thin on the defensive line after both Dion Jordan (neck) and Nazair Jones (ankle) were inactive. The Seahawks also scratched recently signed defensive tackle Rodney Coe, leaving them with seven healthy defensive linemen.

Bobby Wagner (hamstring), Earl Thomas (heel), Jimmy Graham (ankle) and Duane Brown (ankle) were all playing for Seattle despite being listed as questionable.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

___

Eagles: QB Nate Sudfeld; WR Marcus Johnson; RB Wendall Smallwood; LB Joe Walker; T Will Beatty; DT Elijah Qualls; DE Steven Means.

Seahawks: SS Kam Chancellor; DT Rodney Coe; G Oday Aboushi; WR David Moore; DT Nazair Jones; DE Dion Jordan.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Penny Hardaway talks about top UK recruit James Wiseman’s

    Memphis East Head Coach Penny Hardaway talks about his star player, top UK recruiting target James Wiseman.

Penny Hardaway talks about top UK recruit James Wiseman’s

Penny Hardaway talks about top UK recruit James Wiseman’s 1:44

Penny Hardaway talks about top UK recruit James Wiseman’s
Franklin-Simpson coach gets championship bath 0:30

Franklin-Simpson coach gets championship bath
Franklin-Simpson celebrates its 4A football championship 0:58

Franklin-Simpson celebrates its 4A football championship

View More Video