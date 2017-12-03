Sports

Jones double-double helps New Mexico St. top Prairie View

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 08:43 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M.

Jemerrio Jones scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season and A.J. Harris added 17 points as New Mexico State led from beginning to end to defeat Prairie View 69-57 Sunday night, winning a fifth-straight game.

Jemerrio Jones and Kevon Jones each had three of the Aggies' 11 steals as the team scored 25 points off 24 Prairie View turnovers. Four consecutive turnovers — three steals — resulted in a 9-0 run that built the New Mexico State (6-1) lead back to double digits at 49-37.

Gary Blackston led Prairie View (2-5) with 19 points, 13 in the first half, Dennis Jones added 17 and Zachary Hamilton 14 and a Blackston 3-pointer to open the second half cut the New Mexico State lead to 32-30.

Harris scored on a jump shot and a 3 back-to-back and Keyon Jones stole the ball from Hamilton and went coast-to-coast for a layup and the lead was 42-33. Prairie View didn't threaten thereafter.

