New Mexico State wide receiver Izaiah Lottie
New Mexico State wide receiver Izaiah Lottie 10) celebrates the team's 22-17 victory over South Alabama in an NCAA college football game in Las Cruces, N.M., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
New Mexico State wide receiver Izaiah Lottie 10) celebrates the team's 22-17 victory over South Alabama in an NCAA college football game in Las Cruces, N.M., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

Sports

New Mexico State's bowl game jolts long-struggling program

The Associated Press

December 04, 2017 02:57 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

LAS CRUCES, N.M.

The last time New Mexico State played in a college football bowl game, Dwight D. Eisenhower was president, gas ran around $.29 a gallon, and Elvis Presley's "Are You Lonesome Tonight?" was the nation's #1 song.

The long-struggling Aggies this weekend ended its nearly six-decade bowl drought and are headed to the Arizona Bowl.

New Mexico State defeated South Alabama in a last-minute come-from-behind 22-17 win Saturday to become bowl eligible, sparking excitement at a school that has seen recent budget cuts.

The Aggies accepted an invitation to the Arizona Bowl in Tucson, Arizona, on Dec. 29 to face Utah State — a school New Mexico State defeated in its last bowl appearance.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The postseason game comes after Sun Belt Conference told New Mexico State this was its final season as a football-only member.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Stephen Johnson has a new look ahead of Kentucky's bowl game

    Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson has a new look just in time for the Music City Bowl.

Stephen Johnson has a new look ahead of Kentucky's bowl game

Stephen Johnson has a new look ahead of Kentucky's bowl game 0:54

Stephen Johnson has a new look ahead of Kentucky's bowl game
Barnhart: Plenty of fans to go around for Music City Bowl and UK-Louisville basketball game 2:39

Barnhart: Plenty of fans to go around for Music City Bowl and UK-Louisville basketball game
Penny Hardaway talks about top UK recruit James Wiseman’s 1:44

Penny Hardaway talks about top UK recruit James Wiseman’s

View More Video