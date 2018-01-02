Bengals give coach Marvin Lewis 2-year extension

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis speaks during a news conference following an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Cincinnati. This could be the final game for Lewis as Cincinnati’s head coach, now in his 15th season with the Bengals. Lewis brushed aside that he’s preparing to move on, insisting that his future is secondary to guiding Cincinnati to an upset. “I'm not going to reflect if this is my last game or not,” Lewis said. “You never know when the last game is, so I don't do any reflection." Gary Landers, File AP Photo