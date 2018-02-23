Sports

Copa Libertadores final to be played in single match in 2019

The Associated Press

February 23, 2018 08:02 PM

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay

South America's most prestigious club tournament will follow the European model in 2019 and have a single final match at a host city still to be chosen.

The main council of South America's football confederation Conmebol approved the change Friday for the next edition of the Copa Libertadores.

Currently the final of the tournament is played in two legs on Wednesday nights. The 2019 final will be played on a Saturday night.

"More than a match, this will be a great sporting, cultural and touristic event that will bring benefit to South American football, clubs and fans," Conmebol president Alejandro Dominguez said in a statement.

Conmebol also said it will work with consultancy firm IMG & Perform to choose the host city for the 2019 final.

